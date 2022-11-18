US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Oil has the power to turn this year's FX trends

November 18, 2022 — 04:08 am EST

Nov 18 (Reuters) - After a big dollar drop that has caused traders to question this year's main currency trend, oil has slumped below $90/bbl.

Cheaper oil will have a broad impact on the currency markets and has the power to turn FX trends.

The most heavily traded currencies like euro and yen and some of the most actively traded emerging market currencies such as China's yuan, India's rupee and Thailand's baht, are negatively impacted by higher oil.

If the perceived peak for U.S. interest rates has been fully priced in - as dollar's recent plunge suggests - the relief from lower oil prices for currencies most affected by oil's prior rise could have a big impact on the dollar's overall performance.

So if the most influential currencies find more support as trade deficits narrow, the drop in oil prices has the potential to change this year's FX trends.

It will take a bigger drop in oil prices for this to spur the changes in related currency positions needed to bring about a major shift in currency markets. But the trigger point for that change is relatively close as a fall in the price of Brent crude oil below a key level of $83.04 could spur a much deeper decline.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

