BUZZ-COMMENT-Oil drop will yield positive results for markets

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Oil is at the heart of the inflation problem that has worried policymakers and led many to tighten in the midst of the pandemic. Although its decline has been fuelled by the risk aversion stemming from a new COVID-19 variant, cheaper oil is the answer to their problems, potentially allowing interest rates to stay low next year and supporting the risk rally that grew out of stimulus this year and has now been rocked by the new variant.

This dip for risky assets, long overdue for many, especially energy products, is the correction that many investors may have been waiting for but were probably thinking might never come.

For currencies there are some large bets that will be impacted by the drop, such as euro and yen which are safe assets traders are short of. Both Japan and the euro zone are importers of energy, who will now have to buy fewer dollars to pay for it. Demand for those currencies, the two most heavily traded currency pairs globally, will weigh dollar at the outset.

Next year cheaper oil may be the foundation for a resumption of this year's positive trends.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

