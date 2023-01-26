BUZZ-COMMENT-Offshore yuan turns jittery before key China data, FOMC

Jan 27 (Reuters) - The offshore yuan is relinquishing some ground ahead of Monday's mainland Chinese financial markets reopening, as traders eye next week's China data and U.S. Federal Reserve rate meeting.

Reopening-fuelled gains for the yuan may have peaked for now, as data from China's week-long Spring Break point to a resurgence in domestic consumption. Investors will next look for indications that pent-up momentum can be sustained.

China is set to release official PMIs for January on Tuesday, which should show a sharp reopening-induced bounce, possibly back into expansionary territory above 50.0. Industrial profit data is also due the same day.

But while the data may appear rosy, the outlook for the global economy is darkening. Economists polled by Reuters see downside risks to their already lowered global growth forecast of around 2.1% in 2023.

The impact of major central banks continually tightening monetary policy may not have fully shown up, yet the Fed is expected to again hike its benchmark rate next week, albeit by a smaller 25 basis points.

USD/CNH currently at 6.7495 is bouncing out of its Bollinger downtrend channel. A Friday closing below 6.7314 is needed to reinstate the bearish-USD chart pattern. The CNH appreciated as much as 0.8% versus the USD this week but has now relinquished nearly half those gains.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

