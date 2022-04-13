BUZZ-COMMENT-Odds are stacked in favour of a big EUR/USD drop

April 13 (Reuters) - The odds are stacked in favour of a big EUR/USD drop with interest rate differentials set to widen, techs bearish, speculators long and option traders holding little cover for a fall while economists think the pair rises.

The lack of expectation and preparation for a drop is creating the ideal conditions to foster a sustained and deep decline during a period where the gap between U.S. and eurozone interest rates widens by a similar extent to the gap which fuelled EUR/USD's 1.2556-1.0636 drop between 2018 and 2020.

The current drop could run deeper than the 1.0340 low that followed the euro zone crisis and given how bullish FX and options traders and economists remain, there's even a risk of move under parity.

That may be prevented if there's a sea change in thinking leading traders to bet on a drop and hedge for the eventuality, which may coincide with a U.S. slowdown resulting from rate hikes, and the growing support for euro that develops if, and more likely when, the euro zone central bank starts to lift interest rates. EUR/USD may drop a long way before that happens.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

