BUZZ-COMMENT-NZD/USD upside will be limited if the RBNZ can help it

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left the official cash rate at 0.25% as expected on Wednesday, but surprised the market by significantly expanding its large scale asset purchase programme (LSAP), prompting a brief drop in the NZD/USD, which the central bank appears intent on keeping in check.

Apart from increasing the LSAP to NZ$100 billion from NZ$60 billion against expectations of an increase to NZ$80 billion , the RBNZ noted in the meeting minutes that it was "expanding the LSAP with the aim of adding more stimulus by lowering retail interest rates and the exchange rate" . The RBNZ reiterated they are prepared to push the OCR into negative territory and purchases of foreign assets also remain an option.

The NZD/USD fell from 0.6564 to a 0.6524 low in a knee-jerk reaction to the decision, but the market was short and it recovered to trade above 0.6555 later in the session. Support at the 55-day moving average at 0.6523 was validated by the bounce from 0.6524, but resistance around 0.6625, where the 10 and 21 DMAs converge, should hold further attempts higher. Selling NZD/USD rallies with a stop above 0.6630 is the favoured strategy.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

