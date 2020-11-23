BUZZ-COMMENT-NZD/USD to remain bid as RBNZ easing cycle in doubt

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Reports that New Zealand's finance minister had written to the central bank proposing that the stabilization of house prices be added to the bank's remit sent the NZD/USD soaring to a 28-month high at 0.6985 early Tuesday, heightening the probability the pair will soon break above the 0.7000 psychological barrier.

Before the revelation of the letter to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), the market was pricing out any chance of negative rates, as recent data suggested the country's economic recovery had exceeded expectations . Following the news, the market is pricing in a reduced chance the RBNZ will even ease below the current OCR at 0.25% RBNZWATCH.

The 10-year New Zealand government bond yield jumped 10 basis points to 0.93% Tuesday, which is higher than yields on offer in the U.S. or Australia. This will make the NZD more attractive to yield-starved foreign investors.

New Zealand's success in containing the coronavirus pandemic stands in stark contrast to the renewed spike in COVID-19 infections in the U.S. and Europe . This success should ensure the NZD remains attractive in the short term, as the world waits for the relief of coronavirus vaccines.

NZD/USD faces minor resistance at the June 2018 high at 0.7060, but there is no resistance of technical significance ahead of 0.7400.

For more click on FXBUZ

nzdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/363clwR

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.