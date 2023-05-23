BUZZ-COMMENT-NZD/USD drops as RBNZ calls time on tightening cycle

May 24 (Reuters) - The NZD/USD lost over 1% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets again, this time by raising the cash rate just 25 basis points to 5.50% and signalling the end of its tightening cycle.

The central bank maintained its terminal official cash rate forecast at 5.50% instead of raising it to 5.85%, as the market was pricing, or 6.00% as many were predicting.

The RBNZ meeting minutes indicated that it even considered remaining on hold at 5.25%, completely at odds with a futures market that was pricing in a 55% chance of a 50 bps to 5.75% just before the decision.

The RBNZ explained the decision by predicting inflation will continue to decline from its peak while economic growth will remain weak. Economists expecting a more hawkish RBNZ outlookhad focussed on New Zealand's recent inflationary budget and a sharp rise in immigration.

The NZD/USD fell to 0.6170 before settling around 0.6185. Support is at the 200-day moving average at 0.6155; a break below that reading targets the 50% retracement of the 2022-2023 rise at 0.6024.

The NZD/USD will likely remain vulnerable, as the market is bound to start pricing in rate cuts now that the tightening cycle is over.

