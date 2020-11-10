BUZZ-COMMENT-NZD in demand after RBNZ notes economic improvement

The New Zealand dollar has broken higher in a delayed reaction to the central bank's rate decision, statement and Governor Adrian Orr's press conference, which highlighted a better economic outlook. While the NZD/USD uptrend could extend given the positive mood in risk markets, the bank's bias remains unambiguously dovish.

Orr said the New Zealand and global economies were showing more resilience than earlier assumed, but it is too early to tell if the possibility of negative rates has decreased .

Judging by the NZD/USD price action, it appears the market was expecting the RBNZ to be more explicit in signalling lower rates and a timetable for pushing the official cash rate into negative territory. The perception in the market is the RBNZ might be in more of a wait-and-see mode, while still ready to pull the easing trigger if and when it is needed.

The NZD/USD has traded to a 19-month high at 0.6885 and is settling around 0.6870. The next level of resistance is the December 2018 high at 0.6969 - given the risk-supportive mood in markets, that objective may be reached over the next few trading days.

