BUZZ-COMMENT-NZD in demand after RBNZ notes economic improvement

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar has broken higher in a delayed reaction to the central bank's rate decision, statement and Governor Adrian Orr's press conference, which highlighted a better economic outlook. While the NZD/USD uptrend could extend given the positive mood in risk markets, the bank's bias remains unambiguously dovish .

Orr said the New Zealand and global economies were showing more resilience than earlier assumed, but it is too early to tell if the possibility of negative rates has decreased .

Judging by the NZD/USD price action, it appears the market was expecting the RBNZ to be more explicit in signalling lower rates and a timetable for pushing the official cash rate into negative territory. The perception in the market is the RBNZ might be in more of a wait-and-see mode, while still ready to pull the easing trigger if and when it is needed.

The NZD/USD has traded to a 19-month high at 0.6885 and is settling around 0.6870. The next level of resistance is the December 2018 high at 0.6969 - given the risk-supportive mood in markets, that objective may be reached over the next few trading days.

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

