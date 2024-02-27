BUZZ-COMMENT-NZ dollar slides as RBNZ tones down hawkish bias

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar fell nearly 1% against the greenback following the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's decision to hold rates at 5.50% and deliver a less hawkish-than-expected commentary and forward rate guidance.

The central bank's comments in the run-up to Wednesday's decision had led the market to believe there was still a chance of another rate hike.

The RBNZ statement following Wednesday's rates decision indicated the central bank was less concerned about inflation pressures than at its November meeting when it said, "If inflationary pressures were to be stronger than anticipated, the OCR would likely need to increase further."

The RBNZ also lowered its forecast rates track - indicating the official cash rate will peak at 5.59% in June 2024, down from 5.67% previously. Despite the less hawkish projections, the RBNZ indicated it will not be lowering rates before June 2025, when the OCR is projected to be at 5.33% - down from 5.42% previously.

The NZD/USD fell as low as 0.6111, as the market appeared to be pricing in a hawkish surprise. Key support is at the 200-day moving average at 0.6075 and a break below that reading targets the 2024 low at 0.6040.

For more click on FXBUZ

NZD https://tmsnrt.rs/4bLGQHc

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.