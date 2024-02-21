News & Insights

NVDA

BUZZ-COMMENT-Nvidia earnings may have ramifications for FX traders

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 21, 2024 — 06:39 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Nvidia earnings will be released after the U.S. market close and given its status as the AI poster child, which has in large part been a key driver of the U.S equity bull run, there are potential ramifications for the FX space.

Skittish price action in the lead up to the earnings report saw Nvidia NVDA.O post its largest one-day drop on Tuesday since October. Looking back at the last two earnings reports, despite beating expectations, Nvidia shares had topped in the short run.

This time around, seasonals are bearish U.S. equities until mid-March. Thus, should Nvidia disappoint expectations, this will likely weigh on the broader market as the AI hype fizzles temporarily.

Admittedly, the impact on FX is somewhat tricky to discern. The USD has been somewhat of a master of all trades in both risk on/risk off environment. This in mind, it is conceivable for the greenback to perform well if Nvidia beats or misses expectations.

As it stands, the one-day implied move for Nvidia is over 10%. Therefore, should we see shares rally aggressively following a topside earnings surprise, USD/JPY higher is likely to be the best expression as this would perpetuate the low vol, firmer risk tone backdrop that favours carry trades.

On the flipside, a disappointing set of figures relative to expectations may favour lower AUD/JPY.

For more click on FXBUZ

Nvidia correlation with FX https://tmsnrt.rs/42MiR6B

Nvidia 1yr lookback https://tmsnrt.rs/3I3CAp0

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((justin.mcqueen@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

