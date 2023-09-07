News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-Nov Fed hike would encapsulate USD exceptionalism

September 07, 2023 — 05:44 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could go from strength to strength if the Federal Reserve raises interest rates in November, after probably leaving them on hold later this month.

Forty three out of 53 forex analysts surveyed by Reuters between Sept. 1 and Sept. 6 said the risk to their USD outlook through year-end was to the upside - a risk which may come to pass if the Fed hikes on Nov. 1.

Markets currently see a 50% chance of the Fed raising rates by 25 basis points to 5.50-5.75% in November. FEDWATCH

The Fed raised rates by 25 bps at its last meeting in July, after leaving them unchanged in June.

The USD index scaled a six-month peak of 105.03 on Wednesday, courtesy of August's higher-than-expected US ISM services print. This came in at a six-month high of 54.5, well above the 52.5 forecast.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

