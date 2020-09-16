BUZZ-COMMENT-Nothing new from the Fed, EUR/USD downside risks grow

Sept 16 (Reuters) - The Fed's policy statement and Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting news conference failed to deliver a fillip for dollar bears, driving EUR/USD lower and closer to completing a head-and-shoulders top that could signal a deep correction in the euro's rally.

Fed policy makers forecast rates would stay near zero through 2023 and expected GDP for 2021 and 2022 to grow more slowly than previously forecast.

The U.S. central bank's policy statement also said it expected current near-zero fed funds rates to be maintained until the labor market reaches maximum employment and inflation is back at the 2% target and on track to exceed it for some time.

Much of what the Fed said was likely priced in by dollar bears, which resulted in the post-meeting dollar rally.

EUR/USD dived below the 10-day moving average and neared the neckline of the head-and-shoulders top that has been forming on daily charts.

A break of that neckline implies EUR/USD can possibly trade down to the 1.1520/30 zone. Bears will have to contend with major support in the 1.1685/1.1710 zone, though, which will make downside progress more of a grind than a sprint.

