BUZZ-COMMENT-Not too late to board the yuan appreciation train

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The yuan may have made exceptional gains versus the U.S. dollar recently, but it's actually weakened significantly against its trade peers. China may try to nudge USD/CNY even lower to help slow the foreign investor exodus.

The central bank on Tuesday set the yuan's daily benchmark markedly strongerfor a third day and near forecasts, implying allowance for further yuan appreciation, and also held a key lending rate steady. Guidance may veer more toward yuan strength as it could help stoke consumption demand.

The onshore yuan has recovered as much as 4.2% since Nov 4 when the USD/CNY plunge began. The latest yuan rally was fuelled by below-forecast U.S. inflation data last week, followed by China unexpectedly relaxing some COVID curbs and outlining financing aid for the real estate sector.

Yet the yuan index was at its lowest since June 2021 as of Nov 11, as the broad risk rally lifted other currencies more, with many investors still leery of the renminbi. That left it even weaker than when USD/CNY soared to a 15-year high of 7.3280 on Nov 1.

But sentiment may be changing, even as China's October economic data failed to meet expectations. Lagging indicators, however bad, may be overlooked for now as the focus shifts to how soon Beijing will further ease its pandemic regulations, as officials have hinted.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

