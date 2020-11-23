BUZZ-COMMENT-Not so fast EUR/USD bulls!

US Markets

Nov 23 (Reuters) - After EUR/USD pierced a 3-month trend line, and set a 10-session high, bulls have been harshly reminded of downside risks from trade, data, options and technicals.

A Wall Street Journal report says the Trump administration wants to form an alliance to retaliate when China uses its trading power to coerce countries . That report coincided with assurances given to the Philippines and Vietnam that the U.S. has their backs when it comes to South China Sea issues with China . The reports helped weaken China's yuan CHN=, and bid-up the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, a huge upside surprise to U.S. November Markit PMI has put EUR/USD bulls on the defensive as the upbeat data drove U.S. Treasury yields higher and widened 10-year German-U.S. yield spreads.

Additionally, EUR/USD options highlight downside risks. Risk reversals show vol premiums for calls over puts remain, but they do not indicate a large move is likely . Very large expiries in the 1.1850-75 range are likely to help limit EUR/USD upside .

Technicals are another headwind. EUR/USD briefly pierced the trend line off September's high, but it then turned down, and dropped below the 10-DMA as a daily bearish engulfing candle formed. Support sits in the 1.1800/20 region, and should it break 1.1715/45 can be targeted.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

