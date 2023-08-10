BUZZ-COMMENT-Norwegian crown's course set despite CPI drop

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The NOK has been trading sideways against the EUR since its early July rally and despite a marked fall in Norwegian inflation and expectations for a 25-basis point Norges Bank hike next week there is little to suggest the gain consolidation is about to change.

Norway annual core inflation fell to 6.4% in July, down from a record 7.0% in June but marginally above the 6.3% Reuters poll consensus. Despite inflation heading the right way and the NOK standing 2.5% stronger than the Norges Bank forecast, the central bank is still expected to hike its key rate by 25 basis points next week.

Expectations of a further rate hike should keep the NOK out of trouble in the near term. If the NOK is to give up any gains it will likely be against the Swedish crown. The Viking cross is the more stretched of the two NOK pairings and faces a big Ichimoku hurdle. NOK/SEK rejection at the weekly cloud base, 1.0493, could trigger a pullback to levels around 1.0115, the 200-week moving average line.

For more click on FXBUZ

NOK/SEK weekly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/45oeWwO

EUR/NOK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/44Zewxe

Norway core CPI chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3YwGfTO

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

