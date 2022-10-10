BUZZ-COMMENT-Norwegian crown defying the odds versus a bruised EUR

Oct 10 (Reuters) - The crown displays surprising resilience despite broader market risk aversion and a drop in the price of Brent oil early Monday. However, much of the stability in EUR/NOK is to do with a broadly weaker EUR and little to do with natural demand for the NOK, which remains vulnerable to both external and domestic factors.

Following a bullish key day reversal on Oct. 6 EUR/NOK weakness should be limited to levels around 10.3780, the reversal day low.

If the market ignores the potential negative impact of higher Norges Bank interest rates on the Norwegian economy EUR/NOK could even post a bearish close today but even with a respite the outlook for the NOK remains uncertain.

Norway core inflation for Sept. set a record high of 5.3% year-on-year, 0.3% above the Norges bank's call. The data should all but ensure the central bank hikes by at least 50 basis points before the year is out. There is a good chance that rates are raised 50 basis points in Nov. and 25 basis points in Dec.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/NOK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3T7lKZD

Norway core inflation chart https://tmsnrt.rs/3s1otZr

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.