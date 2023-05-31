BUZZ-COMMENT-Norway's krone may have to write-off 2023 as a bad year

May 31 (Reuters) - It's only May but the Norwegian krone might have to write off 2023 as a bad year. It is hard to see even a slight glow at the end of the krone tunnel and despite having depreciated 16% versus the EUR so far in 2023 the NOK is likely to struggle for the remainder of the year.

The Norges Bank has announced another reduction in krone sales, NOK 1.3 billion per day for June, down from NOK 1.4 billion in May. The sales are conducted for the government, converting oil tax revenue into foreign currency for the country's oil fund.

Some analysts have called for a greater reduction to allow the NOK to recover but such a move could have implications for money market liquidity in Norway.

Inflation remains a problem globally and as rates are held or raised the NOK will remain disadvantaged by interest rate differentials as Norwegian rates are relatively low.

Disappointing Chinese growth continues to dampen commodity currencies - such as the NOK - and despite higher gas prices, Norway remains at risk from sluggish growth abroad.

Overall, EUR/NOK could head towards the 13.00 level before the year is out, a level not seen since March 2020.

EUR/NOK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3WEjjkv

EUR/NOK monthly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/43cKjK5

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

