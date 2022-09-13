BUZZ-COMMENT-Norway's crown showing bullish intent

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown could be about to extend its reversal and head higher. Much of Monday's NOK gains came off the back of a broadly softer dollar and despite a strong bounce in EUR/USD, NOK gains versus the USD were greater and led to an under performance in EUR/NOK.

EUR/USD closed 0.75% higher after hawkish ECB signals, but the crown trumped those gains with USD/NOK falling 0.8%.

Early September price action has seen EUR/NOK enter a gain consolidation phase, pivoting around the 200-day moving average line. The formation of a broad bullish continuation pattern on the daily chart is a potential risk to the NOK.

However, a thickening and falling Ichimoku cloud could have greater influence over the cross along with back-to-back closes below the 200-day moving average.

Fundamentals support the NOK with the Norges Bank set to continue raising rates much faster than indicated in June as both core and headline inflation run above the central bank's forecasts.

The Norges Bank is expected to hike by 50 basis points this month, taking the key rate to 2.25%.

EUR/NOK daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3xiNja2

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.