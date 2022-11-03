BUZZ-COMMENT-Norway's crown set to weaken further

Nov 3 (Reuters) - There's been a significant change in the Norwegian crown's fortunes over just a two-day period, setting the stage for further weakness as a synergy between technicals and fundamentals weighs heavily on the crown.

EUR/NOK looks set for back to back bull sessions and key technical resistance points have been cleared. Having lost 4.8% in value from September's 10.6855 peak, EUR/NOK is now fighting back. The cross has cleared the 10-day moving average at 10.3030 and the 10.34 high from Oct. 31. The next resistance of note is at 10.4190, the high from Oct. 25.

Market fears of slowing Norwegian economic growth have been echoed by the Norges bank. The economy is showing signs of cooling off, including in its housing market, and there is no immediate danger of a spiralling rise in wages, Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said on Thursday.

Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points(bps) to 2.50% on Thursday, as expected by nearly half the economists surveyed by Reuters, and said it would likely hike again in December to help curb inflation.

