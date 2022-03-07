BUZZ-COMMENT-Norway's crown remains a good bet

March 7 (Reuters) - While energy prices continue to rise and EUR and SEK suffer from central bank indecision and geopolitical risk, the NOK should remain a good bet versus its European counterparts.

The EUR remains vulnerable and EUR/USD could fall to levels around 1.0630-40, the lows from March 2020, giving scope for EUR/NOK to fall further.

But if risk sentiment stays low, the risk-sensitive Swedish crown could lose further ground to the more resilient NOK, making NOK/SEK the better bet.

NOK/SEK has gained nearly 8.0% since Feb. 10 and technically looks to be over reaching, but current conditions suggest any corrective pullbacks are likely to be small.

If oil and gas prices remain high and stock markets settle the NOK could make further gains versus both EUR and SEK, but potential for NOK/SEK looks the greater.

A bull target for NOK/SEK comes in at 1.1399, a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1.3160-0.8550 March 2009 to March 2020 drop.

