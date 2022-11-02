BUZZ-COMMENT-Norway's crown faces a tough time through November

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The charts currently suggest that the NOK could extend its recovery from its 10.5050 Oct. 21 low versus the euro but fundamentally the odds favour weakness.

The Norwegian crown has strengthened versus the euro since late September and has recouped around 40% of its August to September drop. But potential for a slight change in Norges Bank policy could trigger a reversal in the NOK's fortunes.

The Norges Bank meets this Thursday, and the market is split between a hike of 25-basis points and a half-point move. A smaller hike outcome would therefore have negative implications for the NOK. A larger move is likely to be overshadowed by Wednesday's widely expected 75-basis point hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Norges Bank has also announced that it will be selling NOK 3.7 billion per-day through November, down on the October amount but still likely to weigh heavily on the crown. Analysts point to the net flow from oil and gas companies along with the Norges Bank currency action leaning on the NOK through the remainder off the year.

EUR/NOK has key support at 10.1886, daily Ichimoku cloud top and 10.1684,

the 100 day moving average line.

