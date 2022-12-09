BUZZ-COMMENT-Norway's crown could hit new low for the year

Dec 9 (Reuters) - If the currency markets continue to steady through late December this might change the fortunes of some weaker currencies. But for the Norwegian crown, there remains a willingness in the market to sell and the risk is for a new 2022 low for the crown before the year is out.

The crown hit a 2022 low versus the euro of 10.6855 in September and despite a steady recovery into November the NOK has traded a volatile and bearish range to December 9. A continuation of the current EUR/NOK rally could see the crown beat its September high before the turn of the year.

A jittery oil market, speculation over China's reopening against a backdrop of rising COVID infection rates and domestic growth concerns could keep Norway's crown on the back foot through the remainder of December.

The latest Norges Bank Regional Network Survey and inflation data for November have dashed any hopes of a 50-basis point rate hike next week. There is now a strong possibility that a 25-basis point hike could be the last with the key rate peaking at 2.75%.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

