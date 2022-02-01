BUZZ-COMMENT-Norway's crown could buck a seasonal trend in February

Adds "comment" to headline

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Norwegian crown has fallen in February in each of the last four years but current conditions might allow the NOK to buck this trend and add to a long-term seasonal advantage it has held over the euro for 22 years.

This month's oil price rally above $90.00 per barrel (for the first time since 2014) this month bodes well for the NOK. There is a risk that OPEC will begin to increase output, in line with increased production quotas. But the threat of supply disruptions should Russia advance into Ukraine could counter any improved OPEC output.

Rising oil prices may also have helped negate pension fund NOK sales. Nordea estimates that Norwegian pension funds have had to reduce their FX hedging, in line with a fall in foreign assets, to the tune of NOK 20 billion in January, the largest since March 2020.

The NOK can also draw support this month from a widely expected Norges Bank March rate hike.

EUR/NOK has potential to head lower but NOK/SEK might prove a better bet to play the NOK through February as the Riksbank maintains policy caution.

