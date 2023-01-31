BUZZ-COMMENT-North or south? Fed to map out dollar journey

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The foreign exchange market has its dollar compass to hand for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy guidance on Wednesday, which should dictate the greenback's direction as February gets under way.

The USD may head north if the Fed is more hawkish than expected and its chair Jerome Powell pushes back strongly against money market pricing of at least one 25 basis point rate cut before year-end. In contrast, a more dovish than expected message from the Fed which opens the door to the possibility of a rate pause as early as March could send the dollar south.

Powell's Wednesday press briefing starts at 1930 GMT, half-an-hour after the Fed's expected 25 bps rate rise to 4.50%-4.75%.

The USD index rose to 102.61 on Tuesday, its highest level in nearly two weeks, but is still set for its fourth consecutive monthly loss.

