BUZZ-COMMENT-Norges Bank might need to up its game this week

Sept 21 (Reuters) - This week saw Sweden's Riksbank surprise with a 100-basis point rate hike, and given the inflation backdrop in Norway the Norges Bank could deliver a larger than expected rate move too.

The NOK continues to weaken although it remains above its lows of June, when the last central bank policy report was released. The main pressure on the Norges Bank is coming from the threat of entrenched inflation at high levels and a price-wage spiral.

Norway's unemployment is at record lows, the labour market extremely tight and the economy has been heating up, although the latest central bank regional network survey did suggest some economic pressures are starting to ease.

A Reuters poll points to a 50-basis point hike on Thursday but there is a chance the Norges Bank will go large in September with a 75-basis point move then slow the pace with a 50-basis point hike in November and and 25-basis point move in December.

EUR/NOK has been on an upward trajectory since late August, but NOK weakness might slow, briefly, if the Norges Bank surprises.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/NOK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3R4lDN4

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.