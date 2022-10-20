BUZZ-COMMENT-No reward yet for USD/JPY buyers above 150, but big dips attractive

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The USD/JPY weakened on Thursday after another suspiciously sharp intra-day slide pulled it back after it surpassed 150, but losses will remain buying opportunities until the BOJ changes its tune.

The fall from Thursday's high of 150.09 will leave traders wondering about possible stealth intervention, but profit-taking following the disappointingly tiny breakout above 150 could also be a factor.

Retreating Treasury yields from 15-year highs after mixed U.S. data and risk-on flows following British Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation -- seen as a step toward stability -- also weighed.

Corrective pullbacks remain buying opportunities unless the BoJ at next Friday's meeting lifts its increasingly difficult to enforce yield curve control cap or traders trim their 5% terminal Fed rate bets.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell to their lowest in three weeks , but existing homes sales and prices continued their recent downtrends amid soaring mortgage rates . Leading indicators fell to -0.4% versus -0.3% forecast and zero last.

Tuesday's low and the rising tenkan at 148.125/7.67 are next levels to watch. Above Thursday's 150.09 32-year EBS high, resistance is thin until 151.31/2.75.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

