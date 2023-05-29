BUZZ-COMMENT-No pain, no gain for China unless yuan weakens

May 30 (Reuters) - China's yuan has been on a steady decline and continues to weaken despite lingering fears of FX intervention. While Beijing has long touted the merits of a stable yuan, a cheaper currency could just be the bitter medicine the Chinese economy needs.

A weaker yuan could revive external demand for Chinese goods at a time when widespread, prolonged inflation has crimped global consumers' spending power.

China's official manufacturing PMI due Wednesday is expected to show further contraction in May. A miss on the 49.4 forecast would underscore the need for policy action after recent weak data. Some analysts expect a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio soon.

On a trade-weighted basis, the renminbi has slipped only about 1.7% from its 2023 peak, suggesting scope for depreciation without alarming investors. While the CNY has shed 5.7% against the dollar since then, Japan's yen has slumped more than 10% since its January high.

USD/CNY, last at 7.0945, is breaking through the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the move from its 15-year high in November to January's low. If it ends Tuesday above 7.0841, it would open room to at least 7.2000.

China will not allow the yuan to fall too rapidly, which might explain why state-owned banks were suspected of supporting the currency on Friday. But tellingly, the central bank has not resorted to artificially dampening the daily yuan benchmark, which suggests it may condone controlled yuan weakness.

