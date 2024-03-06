BUZZ-COMMENT-No help for EUR/USD bears from Powell

March 6 (Reuters) - EUR/USD rallied above the 55-DMA and struck a 9-session high as the U.S. dollar sank against most major currencies and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's prepared statement for his congressional testimony gave no incentive for yield and dollar bulls to charge.

Powell said progress on inflation is not assured but also that Fed rate cuts are still expected later this year.

The statement did not alter investors' expectations for when the Fed's first rate cut will take place. CME's FedWatch Tool indicated a near 75% probability the first cut will take place at the June meeting https://tinyurl.com/45mbak59.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR turned lower after Powell's statement and the dollar's yield advantage over the euro eroded further. German-U.S. 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR, which EUR/USD is correlated with, traded their tightest in four sessions as it neared -166bps.

EUR/USD also got a boost from lower than estimated February ADP, which may indicate slowing job growth as it came in at 140k versus estimates of 150k.

Investors will now focus on U.S. weekly and continuing claims as well as the February payroll and wages reports.

Data indicating softer jobs markets and slowing wage growth could send U.S. yields and the dollar sharply lower.

EUR/USD bulls may take greater control and rally the pair towards 1.1000.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/49Y0RZj

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/49V6E1K

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.