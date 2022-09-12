BUZZ-COMMENT-No chance of actual USD/JPY intervention - yet

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Japanese officials have recently turned up the volume on comments to stem the yen's rapid depreciation. Yet Tokyo players see no actual FX intervention forthcoming, some suggesting that the government will not step in even if USD/JPY trades to 150, 160 or 180.

Markets awoke Monday to weekend reports that the Japanese government said it must take steps against 'excessive' yen moves . Coming from a junior member of the cabinet and not the prime minister, finance minister or chief cabinet secretary, Tokyo players see the talk as just that - talk.

While the Bank of Japan has expressed fresh concerns at the speed of the yen's decline over the past month (USD/JPY went from 130.40 on Aug 2 to 144.99 on Sept 7), it is widely believed in Tokyo that the BOJ actually favours JPY weakness .

A weak yen helps the BOJ in its efforts to boost inflation. Though core inflation may surpass 2% for a time, the BOJ believes inflation will fall back, and wants to ensure it does not overshoot to the downside.

With Japan's economy still weak and monetary policy set to remain ultra-easy during Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term which ends in April, the "fundamentals" officials pay lip service to are indeed being reflected in the weaker JPY.

Many Tokyo pundits including Eisuke Sakakibara ("Mr Yen") and Hiroshi Watanabe (both ex-finance ministry) believe no real intervention is in the works, possibly even if USD/JPY reaches 160 or 180 , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

