BUZZ-COMMENT-Nikkei's heavenly flight, to limit USD/JPY downside?

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Nikkei's rally to levels not seen since the 'Bubble Years' looks set to continue with sizeable flows into Japanese equities from not just domestic retail and institutional investors, but also foreign funds. This should prove supportive for USD/JPY as the latter hedge their positions into JPY rallies.

After steadying between 26,000-27,000 for most of November-December, the Nikkei 225 has spurted higher since the turn of the year, reaching 28,979.53 on Jan 14, highs not seen since August 1990. With domestic investor demand persisting and offshore funds joining the party, the prognosis is for more upside into Japan's fiscal year-end in March.

Finance ministry flow data suggest Japanese institutions are paring foreign stock portfolios in favour of domestic stocks , . Anecdotal evidence and investment bank research support this view. Many also believe other, lower-yielding foreign and domestic bond portfolios are being pared in favour of domestic stocks.

The Nikkei's recent outperformance has not been lost on foreign funds, which have upped their ante in Japanese companies. With blue-chips such as Softbank likely to reap windfall profits this year alongside Japanese manufacturers once COVID-19 is quelled, the outlook remains positive for stocks.

Key to this view will be the Bank of Japan's ultra-easy monetary policy. A policy shift could throw a wrench in the works however, alongside fiscal year-end profit-taking. Yet even that may not be enough to reverse the current 'heavenly' trend given the magnitude of inflows.

