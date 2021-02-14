US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Nikkei tops 30k and aims higher, keeping USD/JPY bid

Japan's Nikkei 225 index topped 30,000 early Monday, reaching a 30,006.46 high on the back of stronger-than-expected Q4 GDP before easing back. Profit-taking will help contain the upside for now but speculative players are eyeing further gains, and a buoyant risk mood should be supportive of USD/JPY as well.

The Nikkei traded above 30,000 for the first time since August 1990 when the high was 31,371.53, a level now being targeted by specs, along with highs around 33,300 seen between May-July 1990. The index ratcheted down from peaks of 38,957.44 and 38,950.77 in December 1989 and January 1990.

Although Q1 2021 GDP is expected to slump , the prognosis from most economists and the Bank of Japan is for further, perhaps even faster growth in the fiscal year beginning in April , , , . This optimistic view is likely to help the Nikkei higher, especially with Japan's COVID vaccination programme due to begin this month.

USD/JPY is likely to be better bid as risk sentiment improves. There is already talk in Tokyo of budding interest in JPY-funded carry trades. Offshore, especially U.S. and European, players buying into the Nikkei rally are also likely to hedge some of the currency risk by buying USD/JPY and EUR/JPY . See also .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

