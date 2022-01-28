BUZZ-COMMENT-NI rise delay might put spring back into sterling's step

Jan 28 - Sterling might recoup some of its recent losses against the U.S. dollar if the British government announces it is postponing April's planned 1.25% increase in national insurance contributions.

Any such delay could solidify expectations of another three or more Bank of England rate hikes this year beyond next week's expected quarter-point increase to 0.5%, and this would benefit GBP. British consumers will have more pounds in their pocket if the national insurance rise is kicked into next year, or beyond.

Speculation about a possible delay is being linked to the fate of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he awaits a report by senior civil servant Sue Gray into parties held at his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns. "Johnson may delay National Insurance rise to secure survival" was the headline of a front-page article in The Times on Friday.

GBP/USD held close to Thursday's five-week low of 1.3360 on Friday, as the dollar continued to benefit from a hawkish shift in Fed rate expectations following comments from Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

