BUZZ-COMMENT-NFP beat could put fresh spring in U.S. dollar's step

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar might catch a fresh bid if Friday's U.S. December non-farm payrolls number comes in significantly better than the 400,000 consensus expectation.

A big NFP beat could cement the growing belief that the Federal Reserve will kick off its pipeline rate tightening cycle in March. Fed funds futures currently imply an almost 80% chance of a quarter-percentage-point hike on March 16, after a hawkish shift in expectations following Wednesday's release of minutes from December's FOMC meeting.

Reuters poll forecasts from 65 economists for Friday's December NFP number range from a low of 150,000 to a high of 1.1 million (November's NFP number was 210,000).

U.S. private payrolls jumped by 807,000 in December, compared to the 400,000 consensus expectation, according to the ADP National Employment Report published on Wednesday.

The USD index scaled a 16-month peak of 96.938 during the fourth quarter of 2021.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

