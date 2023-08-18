BUZZ-COMMENT-Next week looks crucial for emerging market currencies

Aug 18 (Reuters) - With MSCI's emerging market currency index hugging the 2023 low while investors sell stocks and crypto currencies and seek safety in cash, traders have a host of central bank meetings to consider beginning with China that is at the centre of current concerns.

A decision on China's loan prime rate is due at 0115 GMT on Monday and monetary policy decisions follow in South Korea and Indonesia on Thursday. There is also some big data due next week including Q2 GDP for Thailand, current account data for Taiwan and Indonesia and inflation data from Singapore.

Following a dreadful central bank survey, there is an interest rate decision in Turkey on Thursday and Wednesday's South African CPI data is timed when the rand is quite close to its record low.

There is a monetary policy meeting in Poland on Monday and inflation data for Mexico on Thursday. Bets on peso rising are one the biggest wagers currently held for an emerging currency, which means it's particularly vulnerable should MSCI's index break lower.

Next week concludes with what may be the biggest event of them all, with Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium Aug. 24-26. A big week might end with a bang.

