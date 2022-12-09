BUZZ-COMMENT-Next week is big for the dollar

Amended dateline

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Next week will be a big one for a U.S. dollar that has been on a downward trajectory since it peaked in late September. The dollar's fate is pinned to the movement of the biggest components of its index: the euro and Japanese yen and British pound.

After a spell of relatively scarce market-moving news, investors are looking towards a slew of rate decisions by central banks next week - including the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.

Reaction to those central bank decisions could well upend the prevailing dollar downtrend.

The daily USD index chart continues to emit negative signals. The USD index is on course to close below the 105.01 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 2021 to 2022 rise, for the second week in a row. That would increase the odds of a bigger slump in the greenback well into 2023.

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3hdDbus

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

