BUZZ-COMMENT-New year, new BoE vote split likely for pound

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The probability that the Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee's first interest rate vote of 2024 is materially different to December's 6-3 hawkish hold has risen on Friday's dismal UK retail sales data.

ONS figures showed UK retail sales slumped by 3.2% in December, the biggest drop for almost three years. A much more modest decline of 0.5% was expected.

The awful data increases the chances of the MPC's most dovish member, Swati Dhingra, voting in favour of a BoE rate cut on Feb. 1.

If she does, the vote outcome will be 8-1 if December's three hawks opt to join the five 'internal' BoE members set to vote for a hold. Just before Christmas, inflation-related comments from one of the hawkish trio, Jonathan Haskel, suggested he might change his voting stance soon.

Sterling could weaken if an 8-1 dovish hold vote comes to pass next month, as it would gets doves cooing for a BoE rate cut before the summer.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

