BUZZ-COMMENT-New sterling high on US PPI, claims, as L-T charts eye 1.29-plus

April 13 (Reuters) - Sterling rose to new 10-month highs after U.S. PPI and claims data were just disinflationary enough to weaken Treasury yields and Fed expectations, that as long-term technicals suggest an eventual advance to heavy resistance either side of 1.2900.

It might take more clearly disinflationary U.S. data or increasing credit tightening and banking concerns to trigger that broader advance.

For now, support comes from the market pricing in the Fed funds rate falling below the BoE bank rate by November. That as the Fed is seen less than certain to hike rates another 25bp before cutting them roughly 50bp later this year, while the BoE remains favored to hike another 50bp before peaking in September or November.

Those trends, particularly eventual Fed rate cuts, could limit the level of risk-off flows associated with the expected U.S. slow-down or recession, a help to the risk-sensitive sterling.

Unless prices fall back below 1.2442, the 61.8% Fibo of 2022's downtrend that it's been probing this year before reaching 1.2537 today, the next cluster of technical targets on weekly and monthly charts are between 1.2890 and 1.2963.

Fuel for that advance exists in the remaining IMM net spec shorts.

