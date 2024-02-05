BUZZ-COMMENT-New RBA format - press conference key for AUD?

Repeats from Monday with no changes

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia with other major central banks believes there has been significant progress in the fight against inflation, but further confirmation is still needed, and thus most remain driven by upcoming data.

The new format with the policy decision statement released at 0330 GMT accompanied by the Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) will provide the market with a slew of information to digest. Governor Michele Bullock will hold a press conference an hour later at 0430 GMT.

The new format allows the media to question Bullock on any issues arising from the meeting statement and projections contained in the SOMP. Unless the RBA surprises with a significant policy move, the potential for AUD volatility will likely occur around the press conference.

Data last week showed Australia's fourth-quarter CPI climbed 0.6% against the 0.8% forecast, and retail sales fell 2.7% against expectations of -1.9%, while PPI slowed to 0.9% from 1.8%.

The recent data and easing inflation in the U.S., Europe, and most of Asia suggest the RBA will likely end or dilute its hawkish bias, with upcoming policy dependent on the health of the economy.

LSEG's 0#RBAWATCHprices a 25 basis-point cut at the Aug 6 meeting a touch below the 26.63 bps at Friday's close.

Technically AUD/USD broke key support at 0.6500, 61.8% of the October-December rise, amid broad-based USD strength early Monday. Daily 5, 10 and 21 moving averages, plus Bollinger bands and daily momentum studies all head lower. The break initially targets 0.6412, 76.4% of the October-December rise. A close above the falling 0.6604 21-DMA would end the downside bias.

