BUZZ-COMMENT-New dollar trend highs vs yen may await CPI, retail sales

April 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY remains on the path the retest 2022's Fed-led peak at 125.105, but clearing that level may require backing from next week's U.S. CPI and retail sales to push Fed rate hike expectations higher than they already are.

The unexpected drop back to 54-year lows in new weekly jobless claims and additional hawkish comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard only marginally lifted 2-year Treasury yields off their lows.

And 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads are down about 8 bps from Tuesday's 2.56% closing high. Those highs came on hawkish comments from normally dovish Fed Governor Lael Brainard , which Wednesday's FOMC minutes roughly reaffirmed .

USD/JPY got support from rising 10-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads due to fairly rapid Fed asset portfolio reduction plans in the minutes and another BOJ policy maker saying a weaker yen has more benefits than demerits , indicating the BOJ's expanded QE to cap JGB yields will persist.

Regardless of when USD/JPY's 2022 pandemic recovery high is retested, a breakout beyond it would face stiff resistance from 2015's 125.86 EBS high and loftiest level since 2002. The 161.8% Fibo target off the March 30 correction lows is also at 125.87.

Support is by 123, with the 10-day moving average near there on Friday.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

