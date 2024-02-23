BUZZ-COMMENT-New 2024 dollar high vs yen delayed before US, Japan inflation data

Feb 23 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's advance toward its 2023/22's 32-year peaks at 151.92/94 remains intact, but it may consolidate before next week's Japanese and U.S. inflation data. Those reports will need to underpin the sharp rise in Treasury-JGB yield spreads that have propelled prices higher.

Robust and historically tight U.S. labor market data and hawkishly above-forecast U.S. CPI and PPI readings have already driven 2-year Treasury yields up a whopping 63bps from February's lows to Friday's pre-pullback 4.759% high. The data also nearly halved Fed rate cut pricing for 2024, now just 83bps, with a first cut favored in June, or July at the latest, from March earlier.

That's pushed 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads to new 2024 highs, though still well below 2023's peak.

This repricing of U.S. rates, amid broad agreement from Fed policymakers that rate cuts ought not be rushed, is largely in priced in.

What's not is the core PCE reading due out on Feb. 29, forecast up 0.4% vs 0.2% prior, and February employment and CPI data that could determine if even fewer Fed cuts are likely, and if USD/JPY will clear its 32-year highs.

A 10bp April BoJ hike to end negative rates is expected, if March wage negotiations support it, but Japan's recession and huge budget deficit will limit BoJ policy changes and potential yen support.

Moreover, Tuesday's January core CPI is forecast at 1.8% from 2.3%.

