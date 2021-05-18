BUZZ-COMMENT-New 2021 sterling high likely but caution into 1.4300

May 19 (Reuters) - Sterling has the year's 1.4240 high in its sights, with the dollar trending lower, optimism on the UK recovery growing, and a positive technical setup. A test looks likely, but major resistance above 1.4300 will be tough to crack.

The decline in the safe-haven dollar stalled at its 89.67 February low on Tuesday, but markets remain optimistic on the global economic recovery. Unless there is another spike in U.S. inflation fears and thus Treasury yields, the USD has room to fall further, as coronavirus vaccine rollouts in developed markets gather pace.

Strong UK jobs data and projected retail sales fuel optimism that Britain's economic rebound will be robust, while the Bank of England does not see upside pressure on consumer prices .

Positioning should not be a major factor for the pound, as Morgan Stanley's FX tracker shows the market only modestly long.

The technical picture is very positive, as 5, 10 and 21 daily, weekly and monthly moving averages trend north, while 21-day Bollinger bands expand, suggesting the 2021 high at 1.4240 is vulnerable.

Moves above 1.4300 will be more difficult, running into major long-term resistance; 1.4302 is 50% of the 2014-2020 fall and 1.4377 was the 2018 high.

The trend remains your friend, but caution should prevail at 1.4300.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

