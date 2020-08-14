US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Nervous EUR/USD bulls might consider setback insurance

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A record IMM long leaves EUR/USD vulnerable to a setback, so it's worth considering simple options to protect against that, or benefit from it.

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A record IMM long leaves EUR/USD vulnerable to a setback , so it's worth considering simple options to protect against that, or benefit from it.

A simple vanilla EUR put option will remain in play until its expiry but will offset losses from a predetermined level. Of course, a premium has to be paid, so it may be more suited to those already in profit.

EUR/USD bears might also consider unhedged EUR put options instead of a cash short with stop, to increase leverage. They would only risk an upfront premium and avoid being stopped if EUR/USD should rally before a deeper retracement.

Selecting a sell level (strike) further from the current spot rate, and a shorter-term expiry, will cheapen the options premium.

With EUR/USD at 1.1825, one-week 1.1800 EUR puts give the holder the right to sell EUR/USD at 1.1800 in a week for a premium of 40 pips -- profit if spot falls below 1.1785 (strike minus premium).

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR=EBShttps://tmsnrt.rs/3iHlE8Z

weekly net IMM EUR/USD longhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3kGgNH7

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular