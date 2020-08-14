BUZZ-COMMENT-Nervous EUR/USD bulls might consider setback insurance

Aug 14 (Reuters) - A record IMM long leaves EUR/USD vulnerable to a setback , so it's worth considering simple options to protect against that, or benefit from it.

A simple vanilla EUR put option will remain in play until its expiry but will offset losses from a predetermined level. Of course, a premium has to be paid, so it may be more suited to those already in profit.

EUR/USD bears might also consider unhedged EUR put options instead of a cash short with stop, to increase leverage. They would only risk an upfront premium and avoid being stopped if EUR/USD should rally before a deeper retracement.

Selecting a sell level (strike) further from the current spot rate, and a shorter-term expiry, will cheapen the options premium.

With EUR/USD at 1.1825, one-week 1.1800 EUR puts give the holder the right to sell EUR/USD at 1.1800 in a week for a premium of 40 pips -- profit if spot falls below 1.1785 (strike minus premium).

