BUZZ-COMMENT-Negative sterling signals ahead of 'freedom day'

June 29 (Reuters) - While sterling has been in a holding pattern for a week, recent topside failures leave the daily charts showing a significant bearish bias ahead of Britain's July 19 'freedom day'.

Political controversy continues in the UK after the health minister resigned over the weekend . His replacement Sajid Javid strongly believes the battle between vaccination and the spread of COVID-19 is close to being won, with 22,868 new cases on Monday and only 3 deaths .

Javid and Prime Minister Boris Johnson expect 'freedom day' to become a reality on July 19, as the UK fully reopens and begins what will become a new 'normal' life . If reopening is successful, it will be sterling-positive longer term.

Short term the technical picture has developed a decidedly negative look. Daily momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages all head south, while the 21-day Bollinger bands slide, which is a strong bearish trending setup.

The falling 10-day moving average capped on three of the last four days, and now comes in at 1.3909. A close above 1.3909 would undermine the downside bias, and a close above 1.4018/28, 50% of the June fall and 21 DMA, would end it.

The downtrend targets a test of 1.3756, 61.8% of the 2021 rise, then the 1.3669 April low.

