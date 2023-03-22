BUZZ-COMMENT-Need to support financial markets may see Fed surprise

March 22 (Reuters) - With officials exploring the possibility of U.S. government backing for First Republic, the Federal Reserve may surprise traders by holding interest rates in order to support financial markets.

A Fed surprise could also spur a surprise reaction in currency markets as support for a U.S. bank is likely to underpin the dollar that speculators have sold aggressively in the last two weeks.

Although there is broad consensus that the U.S. central bank will lift the benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 4.75-5.00%, the backdrop ahead of this expected tightening of monetary policy is fragile, and a withdrawal of liquidity could fuel the type of risk averse reaction that the authorities must surely wish to avoid.

It may prove more prudent to hold while a rescue for First Republic is arranged and the slump in commodity prices resulting from recent turmoil - that will suppress inflation - has provided the central bank the opportunity to pause.

Time is of the essence for First Republic with its shares not that far off the base of the recent plunge, and estimates that the gap between its liabilities and its assets is between $9.4 billion and $13.5 billion.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3yYaqY0

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.