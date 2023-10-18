BUZZ-COMMENT-Nations must abandon dollar to successfully defend currencies

Oct 18 (Reuters) - To successfully defend their currencies nations must abandon the dollar and diversify reserves.

Many nations keep a tenacious grip on a stockpile of dollars and are quick to rebuild these reserves following interventions to support their currencies.

As a result they are inadvertently supporting the dollar versus major currencies which are more influential than their own, ultimately leading to its rise versus the very currencies they are trying to support.

In 2021 the dollar's share of reserves, which increased to over 11 trillion dollars globally, was estimated to be 59%. With the dollar gaining 5% since, there's a good chance central banks are holding more dollars today.

During the U.S. tightening cycle the dollar has risen to record levels versus India's rupee, China's yuan, Turkish lira, Chilean peso, South African rand, Hungarian forint, Polish zloty, and Russian rouble.

Other extremes have seen Japan's yen drop to a record low on a trade weighted basis and Sweden's currency fall to a record low vs euro.

While not all of these moves have prompted central banks to sell dollars, several have, and these interventions have been accompanied by many other moves to curb falls of other emerging currencies, especially in Asia and Latin America.

Many of these moves to support currencies have been followed by operations to bolster depleted reserves - mainly via sales of euros, yen and sterling.

India's rupee is a good example of the fruitlessness of such policy. While it shocked when announcing a 100 billion dollar war chest to defend the rupee - which it duly used - the central bank then rebuilt reserves and USD/INR rose back to its record high.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

