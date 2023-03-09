BUZZ-COMMENT-Nascent dollar top vs yen, peak Fed signs eyed if payrolls miss

Jan 6 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's slide below Wednesday's low from its 2023 high may just be a correction after peak Fed hike pricing surged by 1% from February's lows, but above-forecast jobless claims and overbought charts put the onus on Friday's payrolls report to beat, or at least meet, forecast.

The yen also firmed broadly on the view that though the BoJ are unlikely to announce major policy changes at Friday's final Kuroda-led meeting, its ultra-loose policies will have to be rationalized in coming meetings to the benefit of the yen.

Thursday's 10bp pullback in 2-year Treasury-JGB yield spreads and USD/JPY's pending bearish divergence from daily RSIs weigh on prices, but prices would need to close below this week's 135.38 low, which is the 23.6% Fibo of this year's 127.215-137.90 recovery on EBS, to undermine that recovery.

For that to happen, Friday's payrolls and average hourly earnings might have to be below forecast, reducing the risk of the Fed resuming 50bp rate hikes favored since Fed Chair Powell's testimony.

Two and 10-year Treasury yields fell 8bp and 1.5bp in case jobs data miss, but also on concern Fed hike pricing raises recession and disinflation probabilities.

