BUZZ-COMMENT-Narrowing rate spreads trouble sterling as UK inflation view moderates

GBP/USD limped into the New Year, falling to a 9-session low at 1.2618 in early NorAm on Tuesday, as rising U.S. Treasury yields outpaced gilts, helping to unravel cable's year-end gains, while shifting rate views signal a tougher time for sterling.

Recent price action indicates traders are reducing expectations of a more hawkish BoE after recent data showed, and as the BoE had forecast in mid-2023, that decelerating UK inflation is returning more quickly to the central bank's 2% rate target.

GBP/USD had been a stellar performer in 2023, rising near 6%, as UK inflation had remained persistently high delaying the BoE pivot to lower rates.

However, with November UK inflation falling to 3.9% in November from 7.9% in June, while U.S. inflation has stalled above 3% over the same time period, sterling traders are pricing a more-dovish BoE rate outlook.

IRPR on Eikon shows the market expects the Fed to cut rates 151bp by December 2024, while the BoE is slated to cut 141bp. The current symmetrical rate path in 2024 is likely to keep GBP/USD anchored near current level as the market awaits more data.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

