BUZZ-COMMENT-MYR the new AXJ haven as commodities deliver windfall

March 7 (Reuters) - The ringgit is well placed to outperform its peers among widely traded Asia-ex Japan currencies as surging energy and commodity prices stemming from the current geopolitical upheaval deliver a bonanza for Malaysia.

Petroleum products, liquefied natural gas and palm oil together constitute 20% of Malaysia's exports.

The Ukraine crisis sent Brent and U.S. crude prices galloping 21% and 26% last week to multi-year highs. News at the weekend of delays in Iranian nuclear talks and of the United States and European partners discussing banning Russian oil imports have sent oil futures soaring 10% on Monday .

Asian LNG prices rose 8% last week as buyers stayed away from Russian gas while European gas prices hit record highs .

Malaysia's benchmark crude palm oil prices have soared 45% this year to record highs on export restrictions by top producer Indonesia and disruption to sunflower oil supply due to the Ukraine crisis. Prices retreated on Friday but remain elevated .

The surge in Malaysian commodity export prices will boost the current account surplus further , buffering it against outflows induced by Federal Reserve rate hike expectations .

The commodities boom also enables Bank Negara Malaysia to sustain its accommodative stance to support the nascent economic recovery.

As Malaysia is among the few net commodity exporters in emerging Asia while India'senergy dependency leaves it extremely exposed to an oil shock, there may be value in buying the MYR versus the Indian rupee.

