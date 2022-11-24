BUZZ-COMMENT-MYR basks in PM Anwar's victory but risks linger

Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Malaysian ringgit's 1.8% rally and a 4% surge in domestic stocks Thursday reflect relief at the selection of Anwar Ibrahim as Malaysia's tenth prime minister and hopes of greater political stability, but investors should be aware of lingering risks.

Anwar's appointment by Malaysia's constitutional monarch five days after an election produced a hung parliament reduces the chances of other political parties trying to topple the government.

Prospects of a unity government led by Anwar, a consensus-seeker, should boost investor confidence as the former finance ministeris known for his reformist policies and well regarded internationally.

Indications that the U.S. Federal Reserveplans to slow its pace of rate hikes will also support the oversold MYR which had fallen as much as 14% this year. The currency is up a further 0.9% early Friday, though stocks are seeing some profit-taking.

Yet, there are considerable risks. The new government could struggle to push through policy decisions required for an economic recovery, as it depends on the support of lawmakers from other blocs. Anwar has called for a confidence vote on Dec 19 to prove his parliamentary majority.

Forming a cabinet to appease all parties, passing the budget for next year and bridging the growing divide between different ethnic groups will also raise challenges.

USD/MYR has broken support at 4.4590, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its 2021-2022 rally and is headed for a test of the 200-day moving average around 4.4320. Corrective rallies will now face resistance at 4.5000-20 and 4.5300-10.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

