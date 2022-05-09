BUZZ-COMMENT-Multiple reasons to buy dollar, but beware of crowds

May 9 (Reuters) - Fundamental and technical factors are providing powerful bullish U.S. dollar signals, but those that are long of the greenback should watch out for the trade becoming too crowded.

The dollar hit a new multi-year high on Monday as investors searched for safety and yield in the face of growing concern over slowing global economic growth and rising interest rates.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, hit 104.19 - the highest since December, 2002. The underlying long-term technical structure is very bullish as 14-month momentum is positive. April saw the biggest one-month rise in the greenback since January, 2015.

Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed that, for the week ended May 3, the value of the net USD position held by speculators rose to $19.38 billion long from $13.92 billion a week earlier. While the net long position is still below the November, 2021 $23.97 billion peak, there is an increased risk the long trade could be on the verge of becoming too crowded.

